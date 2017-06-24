Vladimir Putin was directly involved in election of Donald Trump as US President: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

An investigative report by The Washington Post (WaPo) has revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was directly involved in the election of Donald Trump as the US President. The report, published on Friday, claims that Putin had given direct instructions to help elect Trump.

The WaPo report suggests that former US President Barack Obama had received an intelligence report from CIA about the same in August. As per the report submitted by CIA, Putin had given clear instructions to defeat or sabotage the campaign of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“Over that five-month interval, the Obama administration secretly debated dozens of options for deterring or punishing Russia, including cyberattacks on Russian infrastructure, the release of CIA-gathered material that might embarrass Putin and sanctions that officials said could crater the Russian economy,” the WaPo report stated.

As per the report, sources close to Obama have defended his administration’s response to the attacks. According to them, the series of warning issued by Obama stopped Russia from carrying out plans of further aggression.

“We set out from a first-order principle that required us to defend the integrity of the vote. Importantly, we did that. It’s also important to establish what happened and what they attempted to do so as to ensure that we take the steps necessary to stop it from happening again,” Denis McDonough, who served as Obama’s chief of staff, was quoted as saying.

