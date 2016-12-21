Vladimir Putin tells secret services to boost security at home, abroad

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered his secret services to boost security at home and abroad after the killing of Moscow’s envoy in Ankara and an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. “I ask the special services to take additional measures to ensure security inside Russia and outside, to raise the security of Russian institutions and employees abroad,” Russian news wires quoted Putin as saying to security bosses.

“And I ask you through channels of partnership to strengthen your work with the intelligence agencies of other states”, Putin added.

The directive came the day after the killing of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov in Ankara by a Turkish policeman shouting “Allahu Akbar”, in what Moscow called a “terrorist act”.

Putin on Tuesday also expressed shock at the “brutality and cynicism” of the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in which a lorry ploughed through a crowd killing 12 people. In response to the envoy’s killing on Monday, Putin already ordered his top diplomat and spy chiefs to look into boosting the security of Russian diplomatic missions around the globe.

Russia has sent investigators to Turkey to assist in the probe into the ambassador’s murder.