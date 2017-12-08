Top Stories
  • Vladimir Putin, Tayyip Erdogan voice ‘serious concern’ over Donald Trump’s Jerusalem stance

Vladimir Putin, Tayyip Erdogan voice ‘serious concern’ over Donald Trump’s Jerusalem stance

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed decades of US policy and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

By: Reuters | Moscow | Published: December 8, 2017 12:58 am
Jerusalem, Israel, israel capital, Donald trump, Vladimir Putin, Tayyip Erdogan, US, US jerisalem, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File photo)
Top News

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Thursday and expressed serious concern about Washington’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

“Both sides expressed serious concern in connection with the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the announcement of plans to transfer the American embassy there from Tel Aviv. Such steps can cancel out prospects for a Middle East peace process,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“They noted that a further escalation of tension in the region cannot be allowed. The efforts of the international community should be directed to facilitating a renewal of Palestinian-Israeli negotiations with the aim of seeking compromise solutions to all the problems, including the question of Jerusalem’s status.”

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed decades of US policy and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, imperiling Middle East peace efforts and upsetting the Arab world and Western allies.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 07: Latest News