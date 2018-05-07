Vladimir Putin sworn in as Russia’s President for fourth time

Vladimir Putin sits in his Kremlin cabinet prior his inauguration ceremony as new Russia’s president in Moscow, Russia. (Source: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Vladimir Putin sits in his Kremlin cabinet prior his inauguration ceremony as new Russia’s president in Moscow, Russia. (Source: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Vladimir Putin was sworn in as Russia’s President in Kremlin for a historic fourth term on Monday in the ornately-decorated Andreyevsky Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace. He has been the country’s President for 18 years and will be in power for another six years.

Inside the Andreyevsky Hall, Putin took an oath while placing his hand on the gold embossed copy of the Russian constitution, vowing that it was his duty and his life’s aim to do everything possible for the country for the present and for its future.

In his speech Putin said: “Now, we must use all existing possibilities, first of all for resolving internal urgent tasks of development, for economic and technological breakthroughs, for raising competitiveness in those spheres that determine the future. A new quality of life, well-being, security and people’s health — that’s what’s primary today” he was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

The 65-year-old’s win was undisputed as there was hardly any contenders left after his opponent Alexei Navalny was barred from contesting. Putin received more than 70% of the votes in the presidential election.

This could be Putin’s last term as President, with the Russian constitution barring him from contesting again after his fresh-term ends in 2024.

Putin has been the leader of Russia for almost all of the years in the 21st century, he stepped down from his two-term presidency in 2008 because of term limits. He was named the Prime Minister for a term of four years till he returned to presidency in 2012.

