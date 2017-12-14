Putin says will run as independent candidate for new Kremlin term

President Vladimir Putin signs amendment to Russia’s law of communications allowing blocking of calls from suspected ‘telephone terrorists’ (Picture source: Reuters) President Vladimir Putin signs amendment to Russia’s law of communications allowing blocking of calls from suspected ‘telephone terrorists’ (Picture source: Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking a new term in office in a March election, said on Thursday he would run as an independent candidate while hoping for support from more than one political party. Putin, 65, told an annual news conference that Russia’s political system must be competitive, but the opposition lacked a strong candidate to challenge him because his opponents, while creating a lot of noise, had very little to offer the nation.

