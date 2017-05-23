Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London evacuated

Latest News
Virgin Atlantic has said that Flight number VS401 from Dubai to London has been evacuated for additional security checks over a security threat.

Virgin Atlantic says a flight from Dubai to London has been evacuated over a security threat.

Virgin said in a statement Tuesday that passengers onboard Flight No. VS401 at Dubai International Airport “have
temporarily disembarked the aircraft for additional security checks.”

Virgin says that “this is purely as a precautionary measure as the safety of our customers and crew is our No. 1
priority and we’re planning to have everyone on their way as quickly as possible.”

It called the threat “non-credible,” without elaborating.Dubai airport officials did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.

The security incident comes after an explosion struck a concert Monday night in Manchester, England, killing 22 people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers.

