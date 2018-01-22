Latest News
  • Vietnam sentences former official to 13 years jail amid corruption crackdown – state media

Vietnam sentences former official to 13 years jail amid corruption crackdown – state media

The court also sentenced high-profile official Trinh Xuan Thanh, whom Germany said Vietnamese agents kidnapped in a Berlin park, to life in prison.

By: Reuters | Hanoi | Published: January 22, 2018 11:52 am
vietnam, corruption crackdown, hanoi, voice of vietnam, indian express Vietnam’s Communist Party Politburo former member and former chairman of PetroVietnam Dinh La Thang (C) listens during verdict session at a court in Hanoi, Vietnam January 22, 2018. VNA/Doan Tan via Reuters
Top News

A court in Vietnam sentenced a former politburo member to 13 years in prison on Monday for violating state regulations amid a widespread corruption crackdown, the state-run Voice of Vietnam reported. Dinh La Thang, a former chairman of state oil and gas group PetroVietnam, is the most senior politician to be charged in decades.

The court also sentenced high-profile official Trinh Xuan Thanh, whom Germany said Vietnamese agents kidnapped in a Berlin park, to life in prison. They were among a group of more than 20 oil executives facing trial.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 22: Latest News