Vietnam sentences former official to 13 years jail amid corruption crackdown – state media

Vietnam’s Communist Party Politburo former member and former chairman of PetroVietnam Dinh La Thang (C) listens during verdict session at a court in Hanoi, Vietnam January 22, 2018. VNA/Doan Tan via Reuters Vietnam’s Communist Party Politburo former member and former chairman of PetroVietnam Dinh La Thang (C) listens during verdict session at a court in Hanoi, Vietnam January 22, 2018. VNA/Doan Tan via Reuters

A court in Vietnam sentenced a former politburo member to 13 years in prison on Monday for violating state regulations amid a widespread corruption crackdown, the state-run Voice of Vietnam reported. Dinh La Thang, a former chairman of state oil and gas group PetroVietnam, is the most senior politician to be charged in decades.

The court also sentenced high-profile official Trinh Xuan Thanh, whom Germany said Vietnamese agents kidnapped in a Berlin park, to life in prison. They were among a group of more than 20 oil executives facing trial.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App