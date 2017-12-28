Vietnam jails 2 dozens on charges of terrorism, subversion

A court in south-central province of Binh Dinh sentenced nine people to between three to 14 years for attempted subversion and spreading propaganda against the communist state. A court in south-central province of Binh Dinh sentenced nine people to between three to 14 years for attempted subversion and spreading propaganda against the communist state.

Vietnamese courts have handed down harsh prison sentences to two dozen people after finding them guilty of terrorism and subversion including a case linked to an exiled group.

A court in Ho Chi Minh City convicted 14 people for a petrol bomb attack at the city’s international airport in April and sentenced them to between five and 16 years in prison yesterday.

The bomb caused a scare but no casualties. It was linked to an exiled group of the defeated South Vietnamese republic.

Both cases were reported by state-run Thanh Nien newspaper. Court officials were unavailable for comment today.

