Vietnam floods kill 26, cause damage estimated at $41 mln

Flood water rages in a river in northern province of Son La, Vietnam on Thursday Aug. 3, 2017. Flash floods triggered by heavy rains have killed seven people and left 27 others missing in three northern provinces. (AP Photo) Flood water rages in a river in northern province of Son La, Vietnam on Thursday Aug. 3, 2017. Flash floods triggered by heavy rains have killed seven people and left 27 others missing in three northern provinces. (AP Photo)

Floods in northern Vietnam have killed 26 people and washed away hundreds of homes over the past week, causing damage estimated at more than 940 billion dong ($41 million), the government’s disaster agency said on Monday. Fifteen people were still missing and the search had been hampered by damage to roads from floods and landslides, the agency said in a report.

Flooding has crippled four provinces, damaging water systems and farms, where rice and fruit are grown, it added, with about 200 homes destroyed and 400 more affected. “We are fixing roads, water systems and other infrastructure to make sure people can resettle,” the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said in the report.

