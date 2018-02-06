Vietnam jails activist for livestreaming pollution march

During last February’s livestream, Binh commented that the fishermen were stopped and beaten by authorities. During last February’s livestream, Binh commented that the fishermen were stopped and beaten by authorities.

A court in central Vietnam has sentenced an activist to 14 years in jail for livestreaming fishermen marching to file a lawsuit against a Taiwan-owned steel plant’s spill of toxins into the ocean, reports AP.

The activist Hoang Duc Binh was convicted Tuesday of abusing democratic freedoms to infringe on the interests of the state, organization and people and opposing officers on duty. Fellow activist Nguyen Nam Phong was given 2 years in jail for opposing officers on duty.

During last February’s livestream, Binh commented that the fishermen were stopped and beaten by authorities. The chemical spill at the plant built by Taiwan’s Formosa Plastic Group devastated fisheries and tourism.

