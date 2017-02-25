VIDEO: What is the US govt going to do to stop hate crimes, asks wife of Indian killed in Kansas

Sunayana Dumala, wife of Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was shot dead on Wednesday night. (Video-grab) Sunayana Dumala, wife of Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was shot dead on Wednesday night. (Video-grab)

Sunayana Dumala, the wife of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was shot dead in an alleged hate crime by a Navy veteran at a bar in Olathe city in Kansas, addressed the media and sought answers from the US government on what are they going to do ‘to stop these hate crimes’.

“I need an answer from the government that what is it they are going to do to stop this hate crime. Not just for my husband who lost his battle but for everyone, all those people of any race, either Asian, African or American who have lost their loved ones to something as bad as this,” Dumala said at a press conference organised by GPS-maker Garmin.

Srinivas and Alok Madasani were shot on Wednesday night after an argument between them and the shooter, Adam Purinton, who had allegedly made racial attacks on them and told them to get out of the country. While Srinivas succumbed to the bullet injury, Madasani is in the hospital and is recuperating. Another American man, identified as 24-year-old Ian Grillot was also injured in the incident after he tried to intervene.

Dumala began her address to the media by mentioning that Srinivas was to celebrate his 33rd birthday on March 9. “He did not deserve a death like this. In two weeks, he would have celebrated his 33rd birthday; March 9 is his birthday,” she remarked.

Dumala went on to assert her apprehension regarding them staying in the US in the midst of several reports of violence and racial attacks. However, she said that her husband always assured her that “only good things happen with good people”. In an emotional address, Dumala said that her husband should have moved out of the bar after he got into an argument with the shooter. “The guy (shooter) did what he had to do. He has taken a life, a very lovable soul (away) from everyone,” Dumala said.

Purinton was arrested five hours after the incident took place and was charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder in Johnson County, Kansas. The shooting incident has again stirred the debate over alleged rise in hate crimes and racial attacks after election of Donald Trump as the president of US. Meanwhile, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj also took to Twitter and offered her condolences to the family of the deceased.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd