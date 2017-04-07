VIDEO: US fires 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on Syrian airbase

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017 (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP) In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017 (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP)

The Pentagon on Friday released a video showing the launch of cruise missiles by the United States on the Homs airbase in Syria. The US strike came in retaliation to the chemical bombing that killed at least 86 civilians this past week. Releasing the video, Pentagon spokesperson Captain Jeff Davis said, “The strike targeted Shayrat Airfield in Homs governorate, and were in response to the Syrian government’s chemical weapons attack April 4 in Khan Sheikhoun, which killed and injured hundreds of innocent Syrian people, including women and children.” According to Davis, US carried out the strike using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs)

Watch Video | US attacks Syrian air base with 59 Tomahawk missiles



The Pentagon also said that the missile strike was an appropriate response for the “heinous act” committed by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. “The U.S. intelligence community assesses that aircraft from Shayrat conducted the chemical weapons attack on April 4. The strike was intended to deter the regime from using chemical weapons again.” US President Donald Trump, earlier, in his press conference, called on “civilised nations” to end the “bloodshed” in Syria. Trump also said that stopping chemical attacks is in best interests of US national interests. Syria on the other hand has condemned the attack and has described it as “American aggression.”

