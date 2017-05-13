VIDEO: Carcass of mysterious creature discovered on Indonesia beach

Photo of the creature posted by Mbs Sangadji on Facebook Photo of the creature posted by Mbs Sangadji on Facebook

Locals living near Hulung Beach on Serum Island in Indonesia were stunned when they discovered a ‘giant carcass’ of a mysterious animal washed ashore on May 10. According to news reports, the carcass was first seen by 37-year-old Asrul Tuanakota who also recorded several videos of it and uploaded it online.

A Facebook post by one Mbs Sangadji stated: “Giant squid discovered by Asrul Tuanakota on May 10, 2017 at 09:00 IEST. The Giant squid was stranded on the coast of Hulung Village, Iha Kec. Huamual Kab. Seram Bagian Barat, Maluku. This giant squid is 22 m long, 4 m wide and weighs about 35 tons. It is hoped that there will be research by a related institution or university on the cause of death of this giant creature (sic).”

As per the locals, the creature started ‘disintegrating’ in the water turning it red. This can also be seen in the videos that were uploaded online. The reports also suggest that the creature was 15 meter long and weighed around 35 tonnes.

While the locals thought that the creature could be a giant squid or sperm whale, the initial research suggests that it is a baleen whale, as reported by Mashable. “[Based] on the images and videos, in the advanced stage of decomposition it is not possible to determine whether that is a humpback whale or not,” Marcus Chua, museum officer at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum told Mashable.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd