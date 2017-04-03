VIDEO: At least 10 dead as blast rips through St Petersburg metro station in Russia

Russia blast: At least ten people are reported to have been killed. Russia blast: At least ten people are reported to have been killed.

A blast in St Peteresburg metro station in Russia has killed at least ten people and left over two dozen injured, media reports have said. Authorities are investigating all possible angles including terrorism. Soon after the blast, several metro stations were evacuated by the authorities. Pictures that appeared on social media showed a mangled train door and people lying on the floor, bleeding.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that President Putin has been informed of the incident and he has offered his condolences. Putin is visiting the city later today and has said a thorough probe will be ordered.

