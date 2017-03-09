Victims in mind in UN plan to combat sex abuse by peacekeepers

The UN rights chief says “transparency and victim support” will be part of a new strategy laid out by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to fight sexual abuse and exploitation by UN peacekeepers. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein called such abuse a “scourge on the UN” and put the onus also on countries to help: “It’s the member states that can exercise criminal jurisdiction and not the UN.”

Zeid addressed questions at the Human Rights Council from US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erin Barclay about his office’s efforts to improve accountability, assist national investigations and establish transparency measures in cases of sexual abuse.

Guterres’ office is expected to present his new strategy in the fight against sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers later Thurday in New York.