Latest News
  • Venezuelans hit the street again, death toll reaches 37

Venezuelans hit the street again, death toll reaches 37

Protesters are demanding immediate presidential elections. President Nicolas Maduro accuses the opposition of attempting a coup and has initiated to rewrite the constitution.

By: AP | Caracas (venezuela) | Published:May 5, 2017 2:18 pm
Venezuela, Venezuela unrest,protest in Venezuela, Venezuelan President, Leopoldo Lopez, Nicolas Maduro, Central University of Venezuela, Juan Lopez, deaths in Venezuela,Latin america, tear gas, tear gas on protesters, protesters in Venezuela, student movements, world news, Indian Express news Gunfire erupted at a student gathering in El Tigre, a city southeast of Caracas. Many of the protesters stayed put, and medics in gas masks attended to others with bloodied faces and limbs. (Source: AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Students held demonstrations across Caracas today as a two-month-old protest movement that shows no signs of letting up claimed more lives. At the Central University of Venezuela, soldiers bathed hundreds of student protesters in tear gas. Many of the protesters stayed put, and medics in gas masks attended to others with bloodied faces and limbs.

Students from another university marched peacefully to deliver a petition to the office of the country’s Catholic bishops, asking the Pope to speak out against the violence and the government’s steps toward authoritarianism.

Gunfire erupted at a student gathering in El Tigre, a city southeast of Caracas, leaving Juan Lopez, 33, dead and three others injured, according to the chief prosecutor’s office.

According to preliminary reports, an assailant fired at Lopez toward the end of the meeting and then fled on a motorcycle. Lopez was the president of a university federation. The student leader’s death brought the number of people killed in Venezuela’s ongoing political turmoil to at least 37.

Earlier today, authorities announced that a 38-year-old police officer in the central state of Carabobo had died of his injuries after being shot during a Wednesday protest that had hundreds of thousands of people on the street nationwide. A 17 year-old was also killed during the day’s protests.

Hundreds more have been wounded – no small matter in a country with crippling medical shortages. And more than 1,000 have been arrested.

Protesters are demanding immediate presidential elections. President Nicolas Maduro accuses the opposition of attempting a coup, and has responded with an initiative to rewrite the constitution.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 05: Latest News