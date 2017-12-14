Devalued Degree
Venezuela quickly resolves financial dispute with China

China is an important ally for Venezuela, bankrolling its socialist administration to the tune of $65 billion.

By: AP | Caracas | Published: December 14, 2017 7:53 am
Venezuela’s cash-strapped government has quickly settled a lawsuit filed by a state-run Chinese company, making good on an unpaid bill and appeasing an important ally that holds billions in the South American country’s debt.

The state-owned oil company PDVSA agreed to pay $21.5 million to a U.S. subsidiary of the Chinese company Sinopec. The payment is for a 45,000-ton shipment of steel rebar delivered in 2013.

The countries reached the settlement Monday, two weeks after Sinopec filed suit in a Houston federal court.

The dispute arose at a time when Venezuela is trying to renegotiate billions of dollars in foreign debt amid soaring inflation and U.S. sanctions.

