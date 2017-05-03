Venezuela finds military chopper four months after crash

Venezuela has found what is left of a military helicopter that crashed four months ago with 13 people on board who are feared dead, officials have said.

The chopper crashed in Amazonas state on December 30. After a lengthy search in remote areas, debris from the incident was spotted April 19 near the southern town of La Esmeralda, an army statement said.

An operation to determine the fate of the passengers and crew will be launched, though there is little chance of any survivors, the statement said. There were nine military staff and four civilians on board.

