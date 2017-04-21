Venezuela: 11 killed in overnight violence in Caracas, say oficials

A worker looks for valuables scattered in the damaged goods in a convenience store, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. (Source: Reuters) A worker looks for valuables scattered in the damaged goods in a convenience store, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Eleven people were killed in violent incidents in Caracas overnight, Venezuela’s justice ministry said on Friday, following two days of massive street protests against President Nicolas Maduro.

The deaths occurred in the capital’s southwestern El Valle district, the ministry said in a statement, adding six people were also wounded.

The toll brings to 20 the number of people killed in three weeks of violent anti-Maduro demonstrations.

