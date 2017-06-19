Van mows down worshippers leaving London mosque, here are all the reactions

Latest News
Police said they received a call at around 12:20 am regarding the collision on Seven Sisters Road, which runs through the area around the mosque.

At least one person died and several others injured after a van rammed into pedestrians near a mosque in north London, just after midnight on Monday. According to Metropolitan police, the injured were taken to three different hospitals. The incident happened when worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park Mosque, following which one person, believed to be the driver of the van, was arrested.

At least one person died and several others injured after a van rammed into pedestrians near a mosque in north London, just after midnight on Monday. According to Metropolitan police, the injured were taken to three different hospitals. The incident happened when worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park Mosque, following which one person, believed to be the driver of the van, was arrested. Police said they received a call at around 12.20 am regarding the collision on Seven Sisters Road, which runs through the area around the mosque.

Here are some of the reactions:

Prime Minister Theresa May: “This is a terrible incident. All my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones, and the emergency services on the scene.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan: Emergency services are on the scene and investigating a major incident at Finsbury Park. Follow and for details.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn: I’m totally shocked at the incident at Finsbury Park tonight.

Mohammed Kozbar‏: Our thoughts and prayers with those who got injured and effected by this cowardly attack in Finsbury Park area, many casualties in the floor.

British counter-terrorism officers have joined regular police to help investigate the incident, according to the Guardian.

