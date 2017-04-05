Vaisakhi resolution introduced in US Congress

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have tabled a resolution in the US House of Representatives to celebrate the annual festival of Vaisakhi observed by Sikhs. Noting that Vaisakhi celebrates community, prosperity, and continued progress in the year ahead, the resolution introduced by Congressman John Garamendi expressed respect for all communities that celebrate Vaisakhi.

The resolution, introduced at a time when the Sikh community is facing increasing instances of hate crimes in the US, also recognises the significance of Vaisakhi to Sikh communities in the US and around the world.

The three other lawmakers who co-sponsored the resolution are Patrick Meehan, Judy Chu and David Valadao. Noting that it is an annual festival celebrating the spring harvest season, the resolution said that Vaisakhi is of particular significance to the Sikh religion and is one of the most important dates in Sikh history.

“For Sikhs, Vaisakhi commemorates the creation of the Khalsa, a fellowship of devout Sikhs, by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699;” the resolution said adding that the festival celebrates community, prosperity, and continued progress in the year ahead.

