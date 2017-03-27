US: Woman arrested thrice for trying to jump fence near White House

White House. (AP Photo) White House. (AP Photo)

A 38-year-old woman in the US, who was apprehended twice for allegedly trying to jump the White House fence last week, has been arrested for scaling a fence at the Treasury Building. Marci Anderson Wahl of Everett, Washington, was arrested after an alarm sounded at about 2:15 am yesterday when she scaled a fence at the Treasury Building, next to the White House. Police said Wahl has told them she was there to speak to US President Donald Trump, the CNN reported. She was charged with unlawful entry and contempt of court. Wahl was first arrested on March 21 last week for trying to jump the White House fence.

Once in custody, it was determined that Wahl had been issued a “stay away” order for the White House complex after the incident. On March 21, officers saw Wahl walking and staring at the White House complex before discovering she had jumped a fence on the south side but got stuck.

Officers found her hanging from the inside of the fence by her shoelaces, which were “caught on top of the fence,” according to a police report. She was re-arrested on March 24 after officers saw her near Lafayette Park. She was released on her own recognisance after a Saturday court appearance.

In the incident, Wahl was charged with contempt of court in violation of a stay away order. She pleaded not guilty last Saturday and was again released on her own recognisance. At the time of her arrest yesterday, Wahl was in possession of a backpack, sleeping bag, and other items, which the Secret Service said were swept and cleared by an explosive ordnance disposal team.

Secret Service and Washington Metropolitan Police officers discovered a map of the White House when they arrested Wahl, who did not have a criminal history before these three incidents. No hazardous materials or weapons were found. Secret Service personnel also conducted a security sweep of the area before returning to normal operations.

