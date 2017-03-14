US: Weather delays sentencing of man who wanted ‘martyrdom’

Inclement weather forced a delay in the sentencing of a Michigan man accused of endorsing the Islamic State group.

The sentencing hearing for Khalil Abu Rayyan was underway Monday when U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh announced the federal court in Detroit was ordered closed. The hearing will resume March 27.

Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for Rayyan. The Dearborn Heights man pleaded guilty last year to charges of false statement to acquire a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rayyan was not charged with terrorism-related crimes. But investigators say he made threats against a church and others in support of Islamic State.

The government says Rayyan told an undercover agent he wanted to carry out a “martyrdom operation.”

Defense lawyer Todd Shanker is seeking a 15-month sentence for Rayyan.