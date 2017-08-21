US warship collides with merchant vessel east of Singapore

Only in Express
By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: August 21, 2017 6:18 am
A US warship was damaged after colliding with a merchant vessel east of Singapore on Monday, the US Navy said.
The Navy said in a statement the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with the Alnic MC vessel while “the ship was transiting to a routine port visit in Singapore.”

“Initial reports indicate John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side aft,” the Navy said, adding that a search-and-rescue mission was under way.

  1. J
    Jaijawan Jaikisan
    Aug 21, 2017 at 6:54 am
    What will USA fight china and russia if its naval admirals are not even able to steer ships in peacetime
    
