Latest News
  • US warns North Korea of ‘overwhelming’ response if nuclear arms used

US warns North Korea of ‘overwhelming’ response if nuclear arms used

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reassured South Korea of steadfast US support at the end of a two-day visit.

By: Reuters | Seoul | Published:February 3, 2017 7:17 am
DTTI, Defence Technology and Trade Initiative, James Mattis ,defence, india defence, india us, india us defence ties, india us relations, india us army, indian army, us army, us defence, manohar parrikar, FVLH, Inter-Agency Task Force, indian express news, india news, indian epress explained US Secretary of Defense James Mattis. REUTERS PHOTO

US President Donald Trump’s defense secretary warned North Korea on Friday of an “effective and overwhelming” response if Pyongyang chose to use nuclear weapons, as he reassured Seoul of steadfast US. support at the end of a two-day visit. “Any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming,” Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, speaking at South Korea’s defense ministry.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 03: Latest News