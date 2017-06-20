US Vice President Mike Pence to address annual USIBC gala

US Vice President Mike Pence (Source: AP Photo) US Vice President Mike Pence (Source: AP Photo)

US Vice President Mike Pence will address the annual gala of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) on June 27. During the summit, the USIBC will also present its ‘2017 Global Leadership Awards’ to Andrew Liveris, chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company, and Adi Godrej, the chairman of Godrej Group for creating inclusive business environments, integrating India in the global supply chain and advancing core values such as manufacturing, innovation and scale in tough market conditions, a statement said.

Navtej Sarna, Indian Ambassador to the US, and Congressman Pete Sessions, Chairman House Committee on Rules will deliver special remarks during the summit.

“The Council believes that this is a vibrant period for the two nations and the growing partnership is deeper and broader than ever before. We expect the upward trajectory to continue,” said Mukesh Aghi, USIBC president.

USIBC was formed in 1975 as a business advocacy organisation to encourage the private sectors of both India and the US to enhance investment flows.

