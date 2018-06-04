Follow Us:
Monday, June 04, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News
  • US urges China to release Tiananmen crackdown death toll

US urges China to release Tiananmen crackdown death toll

Hundreds if not thousands of unarmed protesters and onlookers were killed late on June 3 and the early hours of June 4, 1989, after China's communist leaders ordered the military to retake Tiananmen Square from the student-led demonstrators.

By: AP | Beijing | Published: June 4, 2018 12:10:07 pm
Mike Pompeo, CIA director Mike Pompeo, South Korea, CIA director South Korea, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Representative Mike Pompeo (R-KS) testifies before a Senate Intelligence hearing on his nomination to head the CIA at Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged China to disclose the details of people killed, detained or missing during the Chinese military’s bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square 29 years ago.

Pompeo released a statement on the eve of the anniversary on Monday of the June 4, 1989, suppression of demonstrations that also called on China to release those who have been jailed for their efforts to keep the memory of the crackdown alive.

Hundreds if not thousands of unarmed protesters and onlookers were killed late on June 3 and the early hours of June 4, 1989, after China’s communist leaders ordered the military to retake Tiananmen Square from the student-led demonstrators.

Commemoration of the Tiananmen events remains taboo in mainland China.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now