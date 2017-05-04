US: Two dead in shooting at Texas college

People stand in the parking lot while Irving police officers work at the shooting scene on the North Lake College campus in Irving, Texas. (Source: AP) People stand in the parking lot while Irving police officers work at the shooting scene on the North Lake College campus in Irving, Texas. (Source: AP)

At least one person was killed on Wednesday after a gunman opened fire on a college campus in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas, news agency Reuters reported. According to Reuters, local police confirmed that the gunman committed suicide following the shooting.

According to Reuters, witnesses saw a man armed with a handgun who opened fire at the North Lake College. The firing prompted local authorities to launch a search operation for the suspect. In the meantime, school officials imposed an immediate security “lockdown”, Reuters reported.

A short while after the incident, Irving police on Twitter reported that there appeared “to be no continuing threat,” Reuters reported. Police officials added that law enforcement officers were continuing to search the campus to ensure all was safe.

“We have what appears to be one victim deceased (and) the shooter has committed suicide,” police said in a Twitter post with no further official information given.

According to Reuters, Irving Police spokesman James McLellan told reporters earlier there had been radio chatter about injuries. Following reports of the confirmation of the death of the shooter, college officials shut the school down for the rest of the day.

According to overhead video footage broadcast by local news media, students were seen filing out of school buildings as police evacuated the campus, Reuters reported. Groups of students were seen running for safety in earlier video clips with several police vehicles on campus.

This latest incidence of violence at an educational institute in Texas comes after a man went on a stabbing spree with a large hunting knife at the University of Texas’ campus, about 200 miles to the south of Irving. According to Reuters, one student was killed while three others were wounded.

