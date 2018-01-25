US to roll out immigration framework next week

US White House Press Secretary Sarah. (Source: REUTERS) US White House Press Secretary Sarah. (Source: REUTERS)

The Trump administration would next week roll out its immigration framework representing a ‘compromise’ that members of both parties can support, the White House said on Thursday. Press Secretary, White House, Sarah Sanders said after decades of “inaction” by Congress the time has come to work together to solve the issue once and for all. She said the White House had earlier sent Congress a list of the core reforms necessary to fix the US’ immigration system.

These reforms were assembled in coordination with frontline law enforcement officers and career public servants who know what is necessary to keep America safe, Sanders said.

“Since that time, President Donald Trump and his administration have hosted dozens of meetings with Republican and Democrat leadership and rank-and-file members of the House and Senate to discuss these reforms and find a bipartisan path forward,” she said.

Sanders said the framework is agreed-upon four pillars of securing the border and closing legal loopholes, ending extended-family chain migration, cancelling the visa lottery and providing a permanent solution on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The White House will release the legislative framework on Monday. “We encourage the Senate to bring it to the floor,” Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference.

