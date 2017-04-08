US to deploy 1500 soldiers in Afghanistan to combat al-Qaeda

An Afghan policeman stands at the site of yesterday’s blast in Kabul, Afghanistan March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani An Afghan policeman stands at the site of yesterday’s blast in Kabul, Afghanistan March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

The United States will deploy 1,500 soldiers from Alaska to Afghanistan later this year as part of a regular rotation of forces in support of Washington’s counter-terrorism operation against the remnants of al-Qaeda.

“These soldiers train rigorously in a wide range of climates and environments. I am fully confident in their ability to excel and overcome any challenges they will face during this deployment,” Maj. Gen. Bryan Owens, the commanding general of US Army Alaska, said in a statement. The deployment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, is part of a regular rotation of forces in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, reports Khaama Press.

US troops in Afghanistan are split between two missions – NATO’s Resolute Support mission to advise Afghan security forces and the Freedom’s Sentinel, the US counter-terrorism operation against the remnants of al-Qaeda; an emerging offshoot of Daesh; and other terrorists groups. The US still has some 8,400 troops in Afghanistan.

The announcement came days after the Pentagon said it would deploy some 300 US Marines to the southern province of Helmand.

