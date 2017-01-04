US to become world’s greatest magnet for job creation: Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump US President-elect Donald Trump

The US is set to become the world’s greatest magnet for innovation and job creation, President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday.

“Instead of driving jobs and wealth away, America will become the world’s great magnet for innovation and job creation,” Trump said in a tweet.

Trump’s tweet came as Ford announced that it has decided to scrap its $1.6 billion manufacturing plant in Mexico and instead invest $700 million in Michigan.

Making the announcement, Ford CEO Mark Fields said that the new policies of the incoming administration drove the decision.

After winning the November general elections, the President-elect has been instrumental in several domestic and foreign companies making investments in the US and creating thousands of jobs.