US to announce USD 110 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia as President Trump visits region

US officials say the Trump administration plans to announce USD 110 billion in advanced military equipment sales and training to Saudi Arabia this weekend as President Donald Trump visits the country.

The package includes tanks, combat ships, missile defense systems, radar and communications and cybersecurity technology. The announcement is expected on Sunday. Officials providing details were not authorised to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Much of the package builds on commitments made before Trump took office.

Separately, the administration on Saturday informed Congress it will sell some USD 500 million in precision guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.

The State Department says the munitions will improve Saudi’s targeting ability, particularly in Yemen where it has been criticised for civilian deaths in its fight against Iranian-backed rebels

