US terror attacks received five times more media coverage when perpetrator was Muslim: Study

Boston Marathon Bombing. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello Boston Marathon Bombing. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello

A study conducted by researchers at Georgia State University found that terror attacks in the US between 2011-2015, when perpetrated by a Muslim, received five times more media coverage as compared to terror attacks committed by non-Muslim perpetrators.

“On February 6, 2017, President Trump stated that media neglect to report some terrorist attacks,” write Erin Kearns, Allison Betus and Anthony Lemieux who conducted the study. “It turns out that President Trump was right: media do not cover some terrorist attacks at all, while disproportionately covering others,” the report adds. The underreported ones, however, turned out to be different sort of attacks than what Trump had been implying, which is, radical Islamic terror attacks.

The analysis of news reports from that period showed that: “Regardless of other factors, attacks perpetrated by Muslims receive a disproportionate amount of media coverage. In the present data, Muslims perpetrated 12.4 per cent of the attacks yet received 41.4 per cent of the news coverage.”

The three researchers found that the Boston Marathon bombing of 2013, which was carried about by two Muslim terrorists and took the lives of three, emerged as a hyper salient event in this context. It accounted for a whopping, nearly 20 per cent of the media coverage on terrorism between 2011-2015. Compared to that, a 2012 Sikh gurdwara massacre in the state of Wisconsin which left six people dead and was carried out by Wade Michael Page, a Caucasian man, received just 3.8 per cent coverage. Frazier Glenn Miller’s attack on a synagogue in Kansas in 2013 which left three dead accounted for just 3.3 per cent. Similarly, Dylan Roof’s attack on an African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015 where nine people were murdered, received only 7.4 per cent of news reports. What united the latter three attacks was: a caucasian perpetrator and a target group which was both religious and a minority.

“Whether the disproportionate coverage is a conscious decision on the part of journalists or not, this stereotyping reinforces cultural narratives about what and who should be feared,” the researchers write. The media narrative thus erroneously suggested that such attacks were more prevalent and propagated a hysteria that is unsubstantiated by facts.

“Based on these findings, it is no wonder that Americans are so fearful of radical Islamic terrorism. Reality shows, however, that these fears are misplaced,” they concluded.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd