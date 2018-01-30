Telangana techie found dead in apartment in Texas

Venkannagari Krishna Chaitanya Chaitanya, who shifted to the US three years ago, worked in Congnizant Technologies. (Representational) Venkannagari Krishna Chaitanya Chaitanya, who shifted to the US three years ago, worked in Congnizant Technologies. (Representational)

A 30-year-old software engineer from Telangana was found dead at his apartment in Texas in the United States, according to PTI. According to the preliminary investigation, Venkannagari Krishna Chaitanya was staying as a paying guest in Arlington in Dallas. When he did not come out of his room for a long time, his landlord broke in and found his body.

The cause of his death is “not known” and a case has been registered to probe the incident. His body has been sent for the postmortem examination and is likely to be flown to India on Thursday. Chaitanya, who shifted to the US three years ago, worked in Congnizant Technologies.

His parents have been informed about the death and reports suggest that the family is in touch with Telangana government to facilitate the return of his body. “We are in touch with the family in India and coordinating transportation of the mortal remains to India as soon as possible,” Houston Consulate General Anupam Ray’s

office sources told PTI.

