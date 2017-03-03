Latest news
  • US: Survivor of Kansas bar shooting released from hospital

US: Survivor of Kansas bar shooting released from hospital

A bullet hit Grillot in the hand and entered his chest when he tried to stop the suspected gunman.

By: AP | Kansas | Published:March 3, 2017 7:44 am
Kansas shooting, Kansas city, Indians shot in US, Indian killed in US, Indian killed in Kansas, Indian shot dead in Kansas, Indian shot dead in US, US Navy veteran shoots Indian, US bar shooting, public shooting in bar, hate crimes, hate crime in US, hate crime in Kansas, US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump, gun crime, gun violence, US news, Indian Express Ian Grillot. Screenshot.

A Kansas man who survived an apparently racially motivated shooting at a suburban Kansas City bar has been released from the hospital. Ian Grillot was one of three men shot February 22 at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kansas. One of the men, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was killed. Kuchibhotla’s friend, Alok Madasani, was wounded. The University of Kansas Health System said in a statement Thursday that Grillot was released from the hospital Tuesday.

A bullet hit Grillot in the hand and entered his chest when he tried to stop the suspected gunman, 51-year-old Adam Puriton, of Olathe. Puriton is charged with murder and attempted murder. Witnesses say Puriton shouted racial slurs before shooting Kuchibhotla and Madasani, natives of India who were engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 03: Latest News