US supports Egypt’s war against terrorism: Rex Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday that his country will support Egypt in its war against terrorism. “The Egyptian people should be confident that the US commitment to continue to support Egypt in the fight against terrorism and bringing security to Egyptian people is steadfast,” Xinhua quoted Tillerson as saying in Cairo during a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

“We agreed we would continue our close cooperation on counterterrorism measures,” Tillerson said. Tillerson’s visit came as Egypt was carrying out a nationwide anti-terror military operation that aimed to uproot terrorist groups who killed hundreds of Egyptians in the past few years.

Secretary Tillerson had launched on Sunday a regional trip to visit Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait. His trip comes amid regional discontent of the US administration’s decision to recognise the disputed city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

It is Tillerson’s first visit to Egypt where discussed with Egyptian officials the ongoing US-Egypt partnership. On the Middle East peace process, the US Secretary of State said his country remains committed to achieving lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

