US strikes Syria: At least four soldiers killed at airbase, says Syrian monitor

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least four Syrian soldiers including a senior officer were killed in a US missile attack that had almost completely destroyed a Syrian airbase near Homs city. The Syrian military could not immediately be reached for comment on the report by the British-based group, which said its report was based on its own sources. The Observatory said dozens of members of the Syrian military had been wounded in the attack.

The Observatory said Sukhoi 22, Sukhoi 24, and Mig 23 warplanes had operated from the base. It said the officer killed was a general.

