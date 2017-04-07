US strikes Syria LIVE updates: Assad choked lives of ‘helpless men, women, children’, says Trump

President Donald Trump at the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) President Donald Trump at the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The United States on Friday said it conducted targeted strikes on a Syrian air base in response to the deadly ‘chemical’ strikes conducted in that country, allegedly by the Assad regime. About 50 Tomahawk missiles were launched from US Navy warships in the Mediterranean Sea, a US official said. The target was an airbase in Homs. More details on the target and the results of the strikes were not immediately known.

US strikes Syria LIVE updates:

8.10 am: “The strike was conducted using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) launched from the destroyers USS Porter and USS Ross in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. A total of 59 TLAMs targeted aircraft, hardened aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage, ammunition supply bunkers, air defense systems, and radars.” You can read the full statement issued by the Pentagon here.

8.00 am: Syria has called the American strike ‘deadly American aggression’, news reports have said. There are no official reports yet on the damage caused to life and military equipment following the missile strike by the United States. The US used about 59 missiles to target the airbase from where Tuesday’s alleged chemical strike took place.

7.55 am: Pentagon has said that Russia was informed before the United States struck Syria. This could well imply that these are token strikes as against a new US policy in the region. US Secretary of State Tillerson has said Russia has failed in its ‘responsibility’. “US informed Russia ahead of cruise missile strike on Syria’s Shayrat airfield,” Pentagon said in a statement.

7.50 am: While there has been no update on the loss of life or property following the US strikes, Syrian state TV says the US missile attack on a Syrian air base “leads to losses.”

7.45 am: More from Donald Trump’s press conference: “Vital national security interest of the US to deter and prevent the use of chemical weapons. We will get you his detailed statement as soon as it’s made available by the White House.

7.40 am: “Dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired by US at an air base in Syria at 8:45 pm Eastern Time, target was the Shayrat airfield,” Syrian media outlets have reported.

7.30 am: At a press conference today, President Donald Trump called on ‘civilized nations’ to join the United States in ‘seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria.’ “Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the air field in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. “He earlier said there can be no dispute that Assad used chemical weapons in Tuesday’s horrific disaster.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd