US strikes Syria air base, says it’s in response to chemical weapons attack by Assad regime

US military launched cruise missile strikes on Syrian airbase on Friday targeting Syrian aircraft, an airstrip and fuel stations, a US official said. The official also said that the missiles struck at around 3.45 am in Syria on Friday. The New York Times reported that 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles had hit Al Shayrat airfield near Homs in Syria.

US President Donald Trump said the action was taken in national interest of the United States. He also directly blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime for the suspected chemical attack that took place on Wednesday in Idlib leaving at least 80 dead.

“Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad launched horrible chemical attack on innocent civilians. Assad choked out the lives of helpless men women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many, even beautiful babies. No child of god should ever suffer so much,” Trump said at a news conference.

“Tonight I ordered targeted military strike in airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in national security interests of United States to prevent and deter use of deadly chemical weapons,” the US President added.

The Khan Sheikhun town of northern Syria was exposed to suspected nerve gas on Wednesday that was reportedly dropped from warplanes. Many among the dead were children who had difficulty in breathing due to the toxic gas. Following the attack, US, Britain and EU blamed the Syrian regime for the attack.

