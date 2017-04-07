US strikes Syria air base: Call on civilized nations to end slaughter and bloodshed in Syria, says Donald Trump

US strikes Syria air base: US President Donald Trump leaves after delivering a statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airfield, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Reuters/Carlos Barria US strikes Syria air base: US President Donald Trump leaves after delivering a statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airfield, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Reuters/Carlos Barria

In retaliation to the chemical weapons attack in Syria on Tuesday, United States launched a barrage of missile cruise attacks on a Syrian air base. Speaking at a press conference, US President Donald Trump said that he ordered a targeted military strike on Syria’s airfield. “Bashar Al-Assad used deadly nerve agent to kill many civilians. Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on airfield in Syria from which the chemical attack was launched.” Calling on other nations to join hands against the on-going civil war in Syria, Trump said,”I call on all civilized nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria.”

The US President also said that there is no doubt that banned chemical weapons were used in an attack on Syria. Criticising Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, Trump said, “Years of previous attempts at changing Assad’s behaviour have failed.” Trump also said that it is in US national security interest to prevent the spread and use of chemical weapons.

The surprise US assault marked a striking reversal for Trump, who warned as a candidate against the US getting pulled into the Syrian civil war, now in its seventh year. But the president appeared moved by the photos of children killed in the chemical attack, calling it a “disgrace to humanity” that crossed “a lot of lines.”

The strike on Syria is a direct American assault on the Syrian government and is the first high level military action by the Donald Trump administration since taking over as president. The strikes hit the government-controlled Shayrat air base in central Syria, where US officials say the Syrian military planes that dropped the chemicals had taken off. The US missiles hit at 8:45 p.m. in Washington, early morning Friday in Syria.

Russia earlier on Thursday warned that US intervention in Syria can have dire consequences. In a statement to press, Russia’s deputy UN envoy Vladimir Safronkov said that if US intervened in Syria, then it can have consequences like what happened in other countries where US military has carried out intervention. “Look at Iraq, look at Libya,” he said. However, the Pentagon has said that the US had informed Russia before conducting the strike.

