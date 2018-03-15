US shooting: Gunman injures two people at Alabama hospital, then kills self

Police vehicles are shown outside UAB Highlands hospital following a shooting on Wednesday. (Source: AP) Police vehicles are shown outside UAB Highlands hospital following a shooting on Wednesday. (Source: AP)

A gunman opened fire at a Birmingham hospital in US’s Alabama, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself on Wednesday night, police said. Captian HR Watson of Birmingham Fire and Rescue said two victims were shot and wounded, and the shooter then turned the gun on himself. He said one victim was in critical condition with multiple wounds.

He said authorities are unsure of the shooter’s relation to the victims and whether the victims worked at the hospital. He added that police “still have a lot to find out”. Police say the scene is secure and authorities issued an “all clear” alert about 7.45 pm after ordering students to shelter-in-place.

A report said paramedics were entering the building through the same-day surgery entrance and being taken to the second floor where the victims were believed to be located. UAB Highlands is a campus of UAB Hospital, which is part of the medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App