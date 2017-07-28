US Senate McCain says time for Republicans, Democrats to ‘start fresh’ on healthcare: Full text of his statement

The senator has also put out a statement saying,”Our inability to address the pressing health care needs of the American people with meaningful and lasting reform is inexcusable.” The senator has also put out a statement saying,”Our inability to address the pressing health care needs of the American people with meaningful and lasting reform is inexcusable.”

US Senator John McCain, who opposed Republican leadership to help quash a healthcare measure in an overnight vote, on Friday said that it was time for Republicans and Democrats to work together for a fresh start on healthcare reform. He took to Twitter and urged his colleagues to trust each other, stop political games and put health needs of American people first. The 80-year-old senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has also put out a statement saying,”Our inability to address the pressing health care needs of the American people with meaningful and lasting reform is inexcusable.”

Here’s the full text of the statement by Senator John McCain on the path forward on health care:

“The United States Senate has a rich history of comity, trust and bipartisanship. Sadly, those essential qualities have been absent in recent years and we have seen the world’s greatest deliberative body succumb to partisan rancor and gridlock. Our inability to address the pressing health care needs of the American people with meaningful and lasting reform is inexcusable.

“The vote last night presents the Senate with an opportunity to start fresh. It is now time to return to regular order with input from all of our members – Republicans and Democrats – and bring a bill to the floor of the Senate for amendment and debate. I have great faith in the ability of the Senator from Tennessee, Lamar Alexander, the Senator from Washington, Patty Murray, and others to work together in a bipartisan fashion to craft a bill that increases competition, lowers costs, and improves care for the American people. I encourage my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to trust each other, stop the political gamesmanship, and put the health care needs of the American people first. We can do this.”

