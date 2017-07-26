Debate on Obamacare repeal: Here’s what happened in the US Senate

On Tuesday, several protesters demonstrated against Trump’s plans to end Obamacare (Source: Reuters/File photo) On Tuesday, several protesters demonstrated against Trump’s plans to end Obamacare (Source: Reuters/File photo)

US President Donald Trump secured an initial win on Tuesday as the Senate decided to begin a debate on the repeal and replacement of ‘Obamacare’. During his presidential campaigns last year, Trump had repeatedly promised to overhaul his predecessor Barack Obama’s popular medical insurance aid.

So what happened in the Senate?

Vice-President Mike Pence’s vote acted as a tiebreaker after two Republican Senators joined the 46 Democrats and 2 Independents in voting ‘no’ for repealing major provisions of the Affordable Care Act. According to reports, 50 Republican senators voted yes and the other two, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, chose to vote against the procedural motion.

The Republican legislation aims at repealing Obamacare taxes and undo the expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor, the disabled and nursing home residents. Depending on the version of the bill, nearly 20 million to 30 million people would lose insurance over a decade. The Senate’s amendment process will unfold over the next several days.

Republicans were also in for a setback when their most comprehensive plan to replace Obamacare — Better Care Reconciliation Act– fell far short of the votes it needed. “The Tuesday night tally needed to reach 60 votes to overcome a parliamentary objection. Instead, it fell 43-57,” The New York Times reported. Out of the 57 Senators who voted “No” for the passing of this replacement, 9 of them were Republicans.

Senator McCain furthers Republican cause

Tuesday’s vote was passed amid high drama as Republican Senator for Arizona John McCain voted for repealing Obamacare. Lawmakers from both parties stood up and applauded him as he entered the chamber less than a fortnight after his brain surgery. His vote holds crucial significance as just days earlier the 80-year-old had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Trump, who had taken digs at McCain during his presidential campaign, said on Tuesday he was grateful towards McCain. “This was a big step. I want to thank Senator John McCain — very brave man.”

Despite lending his support to the revoking of the bill, Senator McCain sounded a word of caution. Calling the country’s healthcare insurance system “a mess,” he said: “Something has to be done. We Republicans have looked for a way to end it (Obamacare) and replace it with something else without paying a terrible political price. We haven’t found it yet and I’m not sure we will.”

Trump’s victory rally in Ohio

“We’re now one step closer to liberating our citizens from this Obamacare nightmare and delivering great health care for the American people,” Trump told supporters in Ohio hours after the Senate passed the vote. In a room filled with supporters who helped him secure his win, Trump claimed no other president had done “anywhere near” what he’d done in his first six months. “Not even close,” he said during his victory lap in Ohio. In the recent past, Trump had threatened senators to at least begin debate on the repeal of the health care law.

