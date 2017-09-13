US Senate leader opposes resolution against Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. (Source: Reuters) Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. (Source: Reuters)

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he would not support a resolution targeting Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi over the treatment of the country’s Rohingya Muslims.

“I don’t favor a resolution going after her,” McConnell, who has been engaged with issues related to Myanmar, also known as Burma, for years. “I think she’s the greatest hope that we have” for Myanmar’s transition from military dictatorship to democracy, he said.

Senators John McCain, a Republican, and Richard Durbin, a Democrat, introduced a resolution last week condemning the violence and urging Suu Kyi to act.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App