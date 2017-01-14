US Senate intelligence panel will question Trump and Obama administrators over Russia hacking

Latest News
The panel plans to interview senior officials of both the Trump and Obama administrations and may compel testimony, said the panel's Republican chairman, Richard Burr, and Democrat, Mark Warner.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:January 14, 2017 5:51 am
The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said the panel will investigate allegations Russia used cyber attacks to influence the US presidential election, including any links between Russia and the political campaigns.

The committee plans to interview senior officials of both the Trump and Obama administrations and may issue subpoenas to compel testimony, the panel’s Republican chairman, Richard Burr, and its top Democrat, Mark Warner, said in a statement.

