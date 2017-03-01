US Senate adopts resolution on crisis in Venezuela

The US Senate has unanimously approved a resolution expressing “profound concern” about the crisis in Venezuela and calling for the immediate release of political prisoners. The resolution adopted Tuesday also calls for the South American country to respect the democratic process and urges the Organization of American States to adopt additional measures to deal with the crisis in Venezuela, which is suffering through recession, skyrocketing inflation and shortages of food and medicine.

US President Donald Trump and opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have called for the release of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez and others prisoners.

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro announced earlier this month he would update a report that was used to accuse Venezuela of violating the OAS’s Democratic Charter last year.