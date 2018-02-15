  • Associate Sponsor
  • US says watching South African political developments ‘with interest’

By: Reuters | Washington | Published: February 15, 2018 8:42 am
South African President Jacob Zuma resigns South African President Jacob Zuma resigned under pressure from the ruling African National Congress (File Photo)
The US State Department said on Wednesday it was watching political developments in South Africa “with interest” after President Jacob Zuma resigned under pressure from the ruling African National Congress. “We are aware of Zuma’s resignation and are watching the political developments underway in South Africa with interest,” a State Department official said in a statement. “This is an internal matter that reflects the will of South Africa’s elected leadership.”

