US says it’s ‘shameful’ UN denies accrediting rights groups in countries like Iran, North Korea

US Ambassador Nikki Haley says it’s “shameful” that a UN committee has denied accreditation to American groups focusing on human rights in Iran and North Korea. Haley said today the 19-member committee that accredits non-governmental organizations supporting those in need is “being steamrolled by countries with terrible human rights records themselves.”

She said the United States will continue to fight for UN access for the Iran Human Rights Documentation Center and the US Committee for Human Rights in North Korea.

Haley noted the rejection can be reversed by the 54-member UN Economic and Social Council, the committee’s parent body, which meets in April.

She said the members of the NGO committee that voted against accreditation include Burundi, China, Cuba, Iran, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Russia, South Africa and Venezuela.

