US reviewing its policy towards Cuba: White House

The US is reviewing its policy with Cuba, the White House said today without elaborating any further. “We are in the midst of a full review of all US policies towards Cuba,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, told reporters at his daily news conference.

“The President is committed to an agenda of ensuring human rights for all citizens throughout the world. And as we review those policies in Cuba, that will be forefront in their policy discussions. But there’s nothing that we have on that front at this point,” Spicer said.

During the election campaign, Trump had indicated that he would review the Cuba policy. His predecessor Barack Obama had reestablished diplomatic ties with Cuba, listed sanctions and resumed direct flights.