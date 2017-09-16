US remains committed to defeat terror organisations: White House

White House Press Secretary Sarah sanders said the US strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack in London today that targeted innocent civilians during their commute on the subway. (Source: Reuters) White House Press Secretary Sarah sanders said the US strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack in London today that targeted innocent civilians during their commute on the subway. (Source: Reuters)

The US remains committed to defeat terror organisations and their evil ideology, the White House has said. The strong reaction came from the White House after a terror attack on a London underground train injured at least 29 people yesterday. “The US remains committed to defeating terrorist organisations, as well as their evil ideology. The president has been unambiguous here, energising our Defeat ISIS campaign and calling on Muslim majority nations to combat extremism and to end financing of terrorist organisations,” US National Security Advisor Lt Gen H R MacMaster told reporters at a White House news conference.

“We will defend our people and our values against these cowardly attacks, and we will always stand with countries around the world to do the same,” he said as Britain was struck with another terror attack, which he described as horrific. “The US, of course, stands in solidarity with the people of the UK and France. We will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to prevent attacks,” he said. Addressing US Air Force on the occasion of its 70th anniversary, US President Trump said his hearts and prayers go out the people of London who suffered a vicious terrorist attack.

“I spoke with a wonderful woman, British Prime Minister Theresa May, this morning and relayed America’s deepest sympathy, as well as our absolute commitment to eradicating the terrorists from our planet. Radical Islamic terrorism –it will be eradicated. Believe me,” he said. “America and our allies will never be intimidated. We will defend our people, our nations, and our civilisation from all who dare to threaten our way of life. This includes the regime of North Korea, which has once again shown its utter contempt for its neighbours and for the entire world community,” Trump said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah sanders said the US strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack in London today that targeted innocent civilians during their commute on the subway. “We are grateful that no one was killed in this horrific incident. And our thoughts and prayers are with those injured, and we wish them a speedy and full recovery. We are aware of the arrest that took place in Paris, following the attack on a counterterrorism soldier. And we are thankful that the soldier was not seriously injured,” she said.

“We are also aware of the attack in Burgundy, and our thoughts are with those wounded in that incident. France is our oldest and one of our closest allies, and we will certainly provide any support to their investigations that they request,” Sanders said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App